District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts) and maximum speed limits have been filed against Jed Hertzler, 33, of Strick Road, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 14 at Broadway and Prospect Ave., Milton.
During a traffic stop, police said Hertzler exhibited signs of impairment. He was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .107%.
DUI
MILTON — Erika McManus-Walter, 33, of Tunnel Road, Coburn, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and public drunkenness.
At 4 p.m. Jan. 31, police said they responded to the report of a fight in progress in the parking lot at 37 Mahoning St., Milton.
Police said McManus-Walter fled the scene on foot after driving there. When she returned to the scene, she allegedly exhibited signs of impairment. She was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .136%.
Possession
MILTON — Robert Webber III, 62, of North Arch Street, Milton, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
While investigating a reported disturbance, police said Webber was found to be in possession of a metal pipe containing burnt marijuana, and a small bag of methamphetamine.
The incident occurred at 3:37 a.m. Jan. 21 at 13 N. Arch St., Apt. 24, Milton.
Prohibited acts
MILTON — A 72-year-old Milton woman has been charged after allegedly admitting to growing and harvesting marijuana for her own use.
Sally Fowler, of South Front Street, has been charged with prohibited acts (three counts). After receiving a tip, police reported executing a search warrant at 9:15 a.m. June 30 at Fowler's home, at 36 South Front St.
She was allegedly found to be in possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. According to court documents, Fowler told police she was growing and harvesting marijuana for her own use, to treat medical ailments. Fowler said she had a medical marijuana card which expired, and she did not have the funds available to renew.
Theft
MILTON — A former employee of the Milton Moose Family Center has been charged after allegedly stealing $650.05 from the business.
Kari Zimmerman, 45, of Elm Street, Milton, has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed after officials with the Moose reported the funds being missing from Zimmerman's cash register drawer.
The incident was reported Aug. 14 at the Moose, 139 S. Front St., Milton.
Assault
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Padro Hernandez, 37, of Danville, has been charged after allegedly striking a 46-year-old Danville man multiple times.
The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. March 3 at 50 Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Prohibited offensive weapons
MILTON — Fred Beers Jr., 36, of Main Street, Turbotville, has been charged with prohibited offensive weapons and general lighting requirements.
During a traffic stop, police reported finding Beers to be in possession of brass knuckles. The incident occurred at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 3 at Arch and Mahoning streets, Milton.
Criminal trespass
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jesse Johnson, 65, of Mifflinburg, was charged after allegedly trespassing onto private property.
The incident occurred at 9: 18 p.m. March 15 along Centennial Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police at Milton
DUI
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Sabrina Shaffer, 30, of Watsontown, was charged with driving under the influence following a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 1:03 a.m. March at Lincoln and 11th streets, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
One-vehicle crash
NEW BERLIN — No injuries were reported in a crash which occurred at 4:43 a.m. March 7 along Vine Street, New Berlin.
Troopers said a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Darren Sweigart, 22, of McClure, struck an open manhole, lost control and struck a mailbox.
Assault
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kimberly Dieffenderfer, 37, of Milton, was charged after allegedly spitting on the neck and back of a state trooper as she was being taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. March 13 at 211 Cherry St., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Shawn Reiff, 34, of Lewisburg, and Seaen Casey, 32, of Wapwallopen, were charged after allegedly stealing a skid steer owned by Jesse Wagner, 36, of Danville.
The incident occurred at 8:36 a.m. March 14 along Highland Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — John Propst, 64, of Allenwood, reported someone using his debit card to purchase $481.91 worth of various items.
The incident was reported at 2:26 p.m. March 13 along Piks Peak Road, Washington Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 13-year-old Turbotville boy was charged after allegedly grabbing a 14-year0old Turbotville boy by the throat.
The incident occurred at 3:54 p.m. March 14 along County Line Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
PFA violation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Samuel Neher, 47, of Lewisburg, was charged after allegedly violating a protection from abuse order held by a 41-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The incident occurred at 7:01 p.m. March 14 along Knarr Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
