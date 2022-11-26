WASHINGTONVILLE — Changing from classrooms to apartments, the former DeLong Memorial School in Washingtonville has been renovated into a senior apartment building, the DeLong Village.
The DeLong Memorial School was built in the 1930s and was financed by Frank DeLong. The school ran until the mid-1970s, when it was slowly winded down away by the Danville community. It spent some time as a nursing school until it was sold by the Danville Area School District in the 2000s. It then functioned as a personal care home, but that was discontinued in the late 2010s.
"The DeLong name is one with a lot of history, tradition and certainly a lot of local pride," said Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski. "Frank DeLong's been gone since 1939 and it's a name that a lot of people take seriously around here. The school building one of the greatest legacies that Frank DeLong left to our community.
"I've been mayor for eight-and-a-half years now and the school had not been in great shape for a while and, with having that legacy and history, I was very concerned, and a lot of people in the community were very concerned, about potentially what the ending of this building would be," Dombroski continued. "It really didn't look great a couple years ago and, as far as Generations Construction, what has happened to this building has been nothing short of prayers answered in our opinion. They bought it a year ago and from a year ago to now and, walking by this property every night with my dog, I've been pinching myself that this is what the property looks like compared to not all that long ago. I think Frank DeLong would be proud as far as the renovations that have happened here."
The property was brought by Jim Spangenberg, who is the owner and president of Generations Construction Inc., DeLong Village LLC and PA Village 55 Plus. His wife Ginny Spangenberg is the secretary and marketing director for DeLong Village. They brought the former school building in October 2021 and they have been renovating it for the past year. The first phase was completed about one month ago.
"We adapted what was most recently a 24-bedroom nursing home into eight one-bedroom apartments for persons 55 or older," said Jim. "We're also looking to future development around the school, but our initial focus is to rent up these eight apartments.
"There were seven classrooms and there were bathroom facilities," he continued. "We've taken each of those seven classrooms and turned them into the one-bedroom apartments, then we converted the bathroom facilities into its own apartment."
In addition to the eight one-bedroom apartments, there will also be 16 soon-to-be constructed two-bedroom cottages, which are expected to be complete by summer 2023.
Renovations to the building included bringing down the ceilings, establishing outdoor access to each of the apartments, creating outside patios for each of the apartments, creating keyless entry, increasing the insulation in the walls, adding lights outside, adding surveillance, replacing the flooring, refurbishing old flooring, removing the asphalt at the front of the building, filling the front of building with greenery and a courtyard, adding planter boxes behind the building, adding full kitchen and walk-in showers in each unit and making the building handicap friendly.
While the owners have made a lot of changes, they also tried to preserve some of the history of the original building. Chalk boards and some wood flooring are still in place, along with coat closets and a flagpole built from the wood of a ship's mast.
"For many years we've considered doing something like this in a number of different communities and it just didn't quite work," said Jim. "Here it worked. The (Washingtonville) borough's direct interest in restoring the property, in conjunction with the (Montour) county's interest in bringing this back to life, we've had a great deal of support."
The DeLong Village is a schoolhouse apartment building community that is for independent living seniors.
"This is just independent living, but we have established a partnership with RiverWoods in Lewisburg to serve as a support mechanism for our residents," said Jim. "Should an emergency arise, they will have, through the social events and the educational events that we share, somewhat of an experience and an understanding of what RiverWoods is. Should that emergency arise, there will be some comfort in knowing that that is a legitimate option. So, although we're not managing health ourselves administratively, we are developing those relationships and we're developing relationships with other continued care retirement communities, so our folks have even more comfort with more options."
DeLong Village also intends to provide community events for the residents and will provide some amenities as well.
"One of the primary objectives of the administrator is to build on the interest of the residents," said Jim. "For example, if they love canning, then we will set up a canning class for those who may want to learn more about canning."
They intend to establish a micro-community with no more than 48 residents on the property. Jim and Ginny believe that this will allow for more one-on-one with the residents.
Currently, the project is in phase two which involves the construction of the two-bedroom cottages and finishing the renovations on the lower level. They are also looking for potential residents for one-bedroom apartments at this point, and have been doing tours and open houses for those interested.
Renovations for the building cost $965,000 and were privately funded.
Jim acknowledged the help of graphic designer Victor Koons, who was integral in marketing and created a logo, and Mark Wetherhold of KW Advantage Realty, who assisted with the acquisition of the property.
For more information on DeLong Village, visit www.your55pluscommunity.com.
