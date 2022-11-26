WASHINGTONVILLE — Changing from classrooms to apartments, the former DeLong Memorial School in Washingtonville has been renovated into a senior apartment building, the DeLong Village.

The DeLong Memorial School was built in the 1930s and was financed by Frank DeLong. The school ran until the mid-1970s, when it was slowly winded down away by the Danville community. It spent some time as a nursing school until it was sold by the Danville Area School District in the 2000s. It then functioned as a personal care home, but that was discontinued in the late 2010s. 

