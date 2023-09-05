LEWISBURG — The Union County Democratic Committee was recently presented with a $2,000 Grant from the national organization Contest Every Race.
The grant, renewable each year, supports Democratic organizing throughout rural America. It was presented during a county Democratic event, held Sunday, Sept. 3, at Union Cellars and attended by approximately 100 people.
Among those in attendance was Democratic state Supreme Court candidate Judge Daniel McCaffery, the only military veteran serving on the Pennsylvania Appellate Courts, having joined the United States Army at the age of 18.
He served on active duty with the First Cavalry Division and was one of the few select soldiers chosen from the military to attend the United States Military Academy at the West Point Prep School.
“I will defend our rights,” McCaffery told the crowd, citing his selection and appointment by the State Supreme Court to sit on the court of judicial discipline and his position as the supervising judge of wiretaps in Pennsylvania.
A former assistant district attorney in Philadelphia, judge on the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, and judge on the Pennsylvania Superior Court, McCaffery said he's the most experienced candidate running for Supreme Court. The son of a union organizer and a custodian, McCaffery is running against Republican Carolyn Carluccio, president judge in Montgomery County and former public defender and federal assistant U.S. attorney.
Joining McCaffery were Democratic candidates for state Superior Court Judge Timika Lane and Jill Beck. The daughter of a U.S. Marine and police detective, Lane has been serving on the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County, presiding over cases concerning domestic and family violence, sexual assault, and attempted murder. Prior to earning her law degree, she taught social studies to middle school students and volunteered with the Bono Domestic Violence Project. She currently volunteers with the True Gospel Tabernacle Family Church and Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Beck has dedicated her career to children, serving as a counselor at a residential facility for girls and a forensic interviewer at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh’s Child Advocacy Center. As an attorney, she has represented abused and neglected children in court proceedings. A winner of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Allegheny’s “Children’s Voice Award,”
Beck promised to run her courtroom as she has run her campaign, “by giving every voice a chance to be heard. This race isn’t about red counties or blue counties. It’s about electing someone who will put the law above partisan politics and ensure justice for all.”
Lane and Beck are running against Republicans Maria Battista, a Commonwealth attorney, and Judge Harry Smail, a judge on the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas.
Also at the event were Democratic candidates vying for the 2024 nomination for Attorney General: Keir Bradford-Grey, Eugene DePasquale, Joe Khan, Jared Solomon and Jack Stollsteimer; Auditor General candidate Malcolm Kenyatta; and Treasurer candidate Alan Butkovitz. Ryan Bizzarro, candidate for Treasurer, was unable to attend.
