LEWISBURG — The Union County Democratic Committee was recently presented with a $2,000 Grant from the national organization Contest Every Race.

The grant, renewable each year, supports Democratic organizing throughout rural America. It was presented during a county Democratic event, held Sunday, Sept. 3, at Union Cellars and attended by approximately 100 people.

