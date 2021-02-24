LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Bucknell University (BU) Engineering Student Board have scheduled STEM@LCM to celebrate National Engineers' Week and explore STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) themed activities.
STEM@LCM will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27 at the LCM at the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. The program is recommended for children 5-to-10 years old and is free with general admission or membership. Advanced tickets are required to accommodate capacity restrictions. Face masks are required and guests are asked to practice physical distancing.
“We are proud to partner with Bucknell University’s science students to provide science education opportunities in our region; this is our fourth year of collaboration,” said Lindsey Walter, education director. “Our goal is to introduce children to STEM education at a young age in an informal, safe, and creative environment that encourages children to learn through play and exploration.”
STEM@LCM activities will include nebula spin art, temperature mappings, solar system exploration, paper circuits, scribble bots and more. Demonstrations will be spread throughout the museum to promote physical distancing.
“We have wanted to plan something with the LCM for quite some time, and COVID-19 has encouraged us to rethink our approach,” said Emma Saloky, Bucknell Engineering Student Board member and event co-planner. “We want to ignite children’s sense of exploration and show them that they can discover new things with the everyday objects around them.”
Activities are made possible in part by a grant from the National Informal STEM Education Network. Email lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or call 570-768-4914 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.