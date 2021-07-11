SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has been recognized as an innovator and national leader in promoting socioeconomic diversity in the 38th edition of the Fiske Guide to Colleges, a guide to the top 300-plus universities throughout the U.S., Canada, Great Britain and Ireland.
The guide notes Susquehanna’s challenging academics, small class sizes and internship and research opportunities, as well as its volunteer opportunities, athletic teams and access to study-abroad programs.
The guide also recognizes the university's “prestigious business program” in the AACSB-accredited Sigmund Weis School of Business. Also singled out are Susquehanna's Common Reading program, which has been highlighted by the New York Times, 3-2 engineering program and socioeconomic diversity — 99% of students receive financial aid.
