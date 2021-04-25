BLOOMSBURG — Motorists are advised that work on the Bloomsburg reconstruction project continues in the coming week.
On Tuesday, April 27, the detour route will be established with construction to begin on Wednesday, April 28, weather permitting. Traffic will be detoured around the work area, which will be located on Route 487 (Poplar Street) between Peach Avenue and Sixth Street/Columbia Boulevard (Route 11).
Traffic continuing on ROute 487 will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, Main Street (Route 11) and East Street (Routes 11 and 487).
Route 487 and Route 11 truck traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and Main Street (Route 11).
Route 487 and Route 11 car traffic will be detoured onto Fort McClure Boulevard, Market Street, and East Sixth Street.
Southbound travel, the same routes will be used but in reverse order.
HRI Inc., is the primary contractor for the $6.8 million reconstruction project, which includes drainage improvements, roadway resurfacing, tree removal and replacement, new concrete curb and sidewalks, traffic signal upgrades, highway lighting, and other miscellaneous work.
For more information including maps of the detours and construction area ,visit https://www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-3/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/default.aspx or enter Bloomsburg 0011-114 into your web browser.
