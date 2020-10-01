TURBOTVILLE — Grants in excess of $100,000 will result in numerous enhancements being made over the next two years at the Turbotville Park.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) recently announced that the borough had been granted $50,000 to be used for renovations to a tennis court, construction of walkways and parking areas, and stormwater management efforts.
Robert Lynn, a member of Turbotville Borough Council who has oversight of the project, said the grant was the second of its kind received by the borough.
“We were fortunate to receive (a grant) in 2019 for $50,000,” Lynn said. “That is being used to renovate our playground, to address some water issues, new (playground) equipment, new ADA access and that sort of thing.”
The second $50,000 grant will expand on that work.
According to Lynn, the borough in January received notification the first $50,000 grant had been approved.
“As the timing works out, we are hoping to be able to do the actual construction of both projects simultaneously,” he said.
Lynn expects the project to be carried out in the fall of 2021 or spring of 2022.
Upgrades to the tennis court will include the addition of a pickleball court, Lynn said.
“We will be adding ADA parking at the southwest corner of the property, as well as a picnic area and some ADA seating there,” he explained. “There will be some concrete sidewalk placed on the southwest corner, to the train station.”
From the train station, northwest to a picnic pavilion, a gravel walking path will be installed.
“When you combine the concrete sidewalk, the gravel path, the walking path will be just under a quarter of a mile,” Lynn said. “We tried to address some physical fitness aspects, improvements to our recreation areas.”
In addition to the two $50,000 grants, Lynn said the borough has also received some other state grants which push the amount received to more than $100,000.
“Additionally, we’ve been able to raise approximately $50,000 through contributions from individuals, nonprofits and businesses in the greater Turbotville area,” he said.
Lynn said those contributions include both cash and in-kind donations of items such as trees, grass seed and labor.
“The community has really stepped up and given what they can to support this project, which is very gratifying,” he said. “We’ve received great cooperation thus far from DCNR, from the people in Harrisburg. They seem very willing to work with us and make sure the project reaches completion.
He also offered thanks to Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108).
“They got on board with this project and were able to help it along, through the state bureaucracy and paperwork,” Lynn said. “I’m not sure we would’ve received either of the grants without their help.”
