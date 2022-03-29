SUNBURY — A path for state assistance, if needed, was cleared Tuesday as the Northumberland County Prison Board declared a "state of emergency" on behalf of the Northumberland County Jail.
Commissioner Kym Best explained the formal proclamation was needed at a time when the staff to inmate ratio was apparently declining.
"We don't want to wait until it is a crisis," Best said. "We did reach out to the state to see what, if any, help or advice they could give us. We found out that we are not the only county in this situation."
The county was advised that for the state to assist, an application to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) would have to be completed. The PEMA application would be accompanied by the formal proclamation and a description of the emergency.
"Some of the factors the state will consider are post-pandemic COVID related issues," Best said. "Having difficulty of maintaining the staff we have through illness and things like that and getting new guards in and training them."
Best described the declaration as proactive in view of being on the verge of needing assistance. It may permit new county inmates to be housed at a state facility. County inmate numbers would thus be manageable while the county staff is built up.
"It also affords us to make an application for money that can be set aside to recoup post-pandemic hiring bonuses," Best said. "Or for housing prisoners at another county prison for their room and board somewhere else."
The board chaired by Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor includes the three county commissioners. The offices of the district attorney and sheriff were also represented.
Commissioner Sam Schiccatano added the declaration could sidestep paperwork if the county needed future assistance. He concurred with Best that the action was proactive.
The board also accepted the retirement of Warden Bruce Kovach, effective Friday. A motion to advertise for applications and resumes for a Northumberland County prison warden was accepted.
Saylor thanked Kovach for "exemplary public service in (his) capacity as warden." Successful relocation of the county prison after a fire at the previous facility and the issues related to COVID-19 protocol were the main credits cited.
James Smink, deputy warden, was appointed acting warden while David McCoy was appointed acting deputy warden. Smink reviewed his experience in corrections for the board before the vote. He noted later in the day the current prison population was 232.
