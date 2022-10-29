TURBOTVILLE — A Warrior Run High School senior who recently took home top honors in an international competition comes from a family which feels at home working in the barnyard.
On Oct. 6, Landree Fraley won the Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award, and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award at the International Red and White Show for the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisc.
Fraley and her twin brother, Dakota Fraley, have been cattle raising since 2012. They have traveled throughout several states participating in cattle-raising competitions.
"It's just like the confirmation of the animal to show a cow," said their father, Adam Fraley. "Their legs are very important, they have to have a good set to their legs. The length of them, they want to be really long, really wide as a heifer. Then when they become a cow, then they want to look at their udder. The udder is very important, they want to make sure it's wide and high, and stuff like that. We show all kinds of different breeds too, so there is a little more emphasis depending of the different breeds."
According to the Fraley family, competitions are divided by age. Heifers and calves are divided in three month increments, cows are divided in six months and when cows hit the age of four they are divided by year. Typically there are seven heifer classes and seven or eight milk cow classes.
"The babies in this barn right now were born in June so they'd show against other animals that were born in June, July and August," said their mother Gina Fraley, of the animals currently on their farm. "Then when we have calves born here in September, so that's September, October and November. So it's three month increments because they grow and differ so much. You can't judge a March calf to a September calf, the size is too much."
Due to different breeds being different sizes, cattle is divided by different breeds.
Due to all the shows being so heavily divided, competitions can last days depending on how large they are.
Genetics is also important for cattle raising.
"If you have a good cow and good bull, usually it transmits through to their offspring," said Adam.
An aspect of cattle competitions is the showing where contestants present the cattle to the judges.
"You walk in a circle, they pick it in the order you like, then you go in a big line, they discuss if this is the right order or not, you circle around with the final line up and then you walk out," said Landree.
The amount of animals in the competition affects the time contestants stay in the ring.
"It depends where you're at, in Wisconsin it takes a long time with the classes, but at the county fair I'm there for maybe 5 minutes," said Landree. "It just depends how many animals are in your classes and how long they take it discuss about it."
Adam and Gina purchased their farm 18 years ago and got into cattle raising as a side profession.
"What we do is what they call flushing," said Adam. "We take eggs (embryos) out of some of our famous cows and we try to make lots of calves. We do a lot of that and then we sell some and we show some."
Currently, the family mostly owns Guernseys, Jerseys and Ayrshires, as well as one red and white holstein.
The cow which won the Junior Show Award at International Red and White Show for the World Dairy Expo, is named Diamond. She is a red and white holstein. The cow is owned by both Landree and Dakota, but Landree was the one who participated in the showing.
The World Dairy Expo is the premier cattle raising competition in North America and the world. It pits contestants against each other from all over the United States and Canada.
"You could win every show here then you go to Madison (World Dairy Expo) and be dead last," said Adam. "That's probably the best show on Earth. They're are people who don't even get to ever go to the show."
The family has been to shows in several other states, such as Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
The family will soon be competing at the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.
Both Landree and Dakoto expressed uncertainty about what they want to do when they get older. Landree wants to do something involving cattle, while Dakota speculated going to a trade school and getting into the family's auction business.
According the the 17-year-old twins, balancing school and cattle raising has never been an issue them. They go to school, then get home and do their chores. They are able to keep their grades up while traveling to shows.
