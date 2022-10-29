Fraley twins participate in cattle raising competitions

From left, Dakota and Adam Fraley, their guernsey cow Trifecta, and Landree and Gina Fraley. Landree will be taking Trifecta to the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky.

 By Chris Shaddock The Standard-Journal

TURBOTVILLE — A Warrior Run High School senior who recently took home top honors in an international competition comes from a family which feels at home working in the barnyard.

On Oct. 6, Landree Fraley won the Udder Comfort Grand Champion Award, and the Lillian and Keith King and Jim King Grand Champion of the Junior Show Award at the International Red and White Show for the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisc.

