HARRISBURG — Following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced that a drought watch has been lifted for 47 counties, including, Northumberland, Union, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour and Snyder counties.
A drought watch remains in effect for 20 Pennsylvania counties, including, Adams, Berks, Bucks, Cameron, Chester, Clarion, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Perry, Venango and York.
