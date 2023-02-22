LEWISBURG — A potentially new jail system software management program, as well as an update on Union County’s comprehensive plan, were highlighted during Tuesday’s Union County commissioners meeting.
Warden Ernie Ritter and Deputy Warden Ryan Boatman said the unified case management computer program used by the jail is about to become no longer available for use as it is being sold by its manufacturer.
“We are looking at systems that can handle bookings, commissary transactions, and work with the tablets used by prison guards,” Boatman said.
“With the unified case management program being sold, it will not only affect Union County but other counties as well, as many have used the unified management system,” Ritter explained.
Boatman has been researching various programs and said one in particular, the Beacon system, costs about $3,000 annually. The current system costs $5,000 annually.
The wardens also raised concerns over not having the appropriate medical staff at the jail under, a new Title 37 ruling.
Currently, jailhouse employees are dispensing medications to the inmates. However, under Title 37 employees will no longer be allowed to do so.
Both Ritter and Boatman agreed it would be beneficial to hire on a part-time licensed practical nurse (LPN) to dispense medications to inmates.
Ritter also requested to hire another correctional officer. He has a candidate in mind who has 10 years of experience as a correctional officer and is already certified.
The county prison board subsequently approved the recommendation by Ritter, with the new officer to be hired pending salary board approval at a future meeting.
Lauren Russell, the county’s community planner, presented an update on the comprehensive plan
Russell said there were 1,233 responses to the Planning Department’s recent survey.
Seventy-six percent of those who took the survey suggested the county and local governments work more closely together. Twenty-nine percent said that the quality of life in Union County will stay the same over the next 10 years.
Among some of the other findings, more than 52% strongly oppose development on natural and rural areas and farmland.
The loss of farmland was also one of the five top issues Union County will face over the next 10 years, according to respondents. The other four were roadways-traffic, public safety-crime, changing climate patterns and job availability.
The commissioners approved a professional services agreement with Larson Design Group, authorizing the preliminary engineering task for a local bridge bundle project.
“The county has already set aside $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds bringing the total amount of funds for the project to about $3 million available for the bridge projects,” Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber explained.
The commissioners also approved a $5,500 agreement with Hiller Architectural Group, for design services for Union County’s Mifflinburg Government Building air handling unit and windows project.
A letter of resignation was accepted from administrative assistant III/agricultural-land preservation administrator Cindy Moyer. She will now become the county’s Chesapeake Bay specialist, while retaining the position of agricultural-land preservation administrator.
