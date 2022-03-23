LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital (ECH) announced Wednesday it has has entered into negotiations with Family Practice Center PC to move services into the Susquehanna Valley Mall and purchase the facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive.
ECH announced intentions to move SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center from the facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive to leased space adjacent to the Family Practice Center and Geisinger offices in the former Sears store at the mall. Design work for the new spaces in the mall is progressing with an early 2023 opening date expected.
"We are excited about the opportunities these projects present for our patients in the Selinsgrove area," said Kendra Aucker, ECH president and CEO. "The leased space in the mall provides convenient access for patients needing orthopaedic care or imaging services, particularly those already seeking other healthcare services at that location. The location along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive affords us a fantastic opportunity to provide expanded access to a variety of specialty practices and services in the region."
Ben Williard, Family Practice Center CFO, praised the collaborative effort and how it would benefit all residents of the region.
Plans for the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will not be finalized until the Imaging and Orthopaedic practices are moved into the new mall location.
Meantime, Family Practice Center offices at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will remain at the location for the foreseeable future.
