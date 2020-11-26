MIFFLINBURG — A Free Thanksgiving Meal will be served starting at noon Thursday, Nov. 26, at the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
The Rev. Shirley Cornell, pastor of the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, said the day of gathering to give thanks was timely.
“A chance to be thankful and focus on what’s positive is an important aspect of Thanksgiving,” Cornell said. “A chance to draw together as community as family is important on Thanksgiving. If there are either of those places where someone is isolated or someone would be alone or someone is without, the opportunity to draw together to offer up those things are important to us.”
Not being able to do the outreach the church would normally do was a source of anguish.
“I can’t get in a nursing home unless someone is in hospice,” Cornell said. “For a long time I couldn’t get in a hospital at all. After you have tried to offer comfort for 40 years and they say you can’t do that, it is difficult for everyone.”
It was noted that the meal has been served annually since at least the 1990s, making it a mainstay of life in Mifflinburg.
“It is a vital community outreach,” said Pat Jordan, Mifflinburg United Methodist Church outreach team chair. “We try to serve those that don’t have the money to buy their own meals, to make their own meals or that don’t have the means to get out and get the supplies or don’t have family.”
Jordan said seven turkeys have been donated and will be served in individual containers rather than the traditional way. Stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, applesauce, cranberry sauce and rolls will also be packaged for safety.
“We are also going to have people going around with pies,” Jordan said. “And also the drinks, so we are going to have to have a couple of extra people this year to help with those jobs.”
The pies, Jordan added, were donated by Green Ridge Country Market, Mifflinburg.
There won’t be conventional plates or silverware this year, as plastic plates and utensils will be the way to stay safe amid a pandemic. The utensils and most of the paper products were donated by Dollar General in Hartleton.
Jordan added that tables at the church will be safely spaced.
“We’ll have two tables together, so there will be the width of two tables between the people,” Jordan said. “Masks will be required and all of us who are serving and helping will have gloves.”
Delivery for people shut in will be available as well as individual take-out.
Jordan said the event is well-supported by volunteers, including some from the Mifflinburg YMCA to help set up the night before. If any food is available afterward, Jordan said it will be donated to Haven Ministries, Sunbury.
Volunteer Paige Hicks said she helps deliver meals to people who cannot come out. Now in high school, Hicks has been delivering for more than 10 years.
“It is really interesting,” Hicks said. “You get to go out into the community and help out and stuff. You can be nice to people and show them that there are still people who care.
But extra help is always welcome and volunteers may sign up in the church lobby, or call 570-966-2746 or call Jordan at 570-768-0217.
