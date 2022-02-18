BLOOMSBURG – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound in Columbia County are advised of rolling roadblocks that will take place this weekend between exit 236 (Route 487/Bloomsburg) and exit 241 (Route 11/Lime Ridge).
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, the contractor, Henkels and McCoy Inc. will be slowing traffic while performing utility work over the Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound lanes near mile marker 237.
