David Young reflects on his time as the founder of the Days of Remembrance essay contest. Young has recently stepped down from his role in the contest, which focuses student's attention to the Holocaust.

LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man with a decades-long passion for educating others about the Holocaust is retiring from the Days of Remembrance essay competition board of directors.

David Young, who is 82 and a founder of the competition, said he's stepped down due to "age, health and limited time." 

