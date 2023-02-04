LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg man with a decades-long passion for educating others about the Holocaust is retiring from the Days of Remembrance essay competition board of directors.
David Young, who is 82 and a founder of the competition, said he's stepped down due to "age, health and limited time."
Days of Remembrance is an essay writing competition that fosters a perpetual remembrance of the Holocaust.
Students in grades 7 through 12 may apply. Applicants must live in Clinton, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga or Union County.
The following awards are presented annually: First place, $500; second, $200; and third, $150.
Multiple honorable-mentions of $100 checks are also awarded.
Young said it all started for him in 1952 when he was about to enter the sixth grade.
"My mother had just gone through a long divorce and had bought a house in the country with a large fenced-in yard in Illinois," he recalled. "My mom and some other family were on the back porch and I was playing war with some other neighborhood kids. I was on the bad side and we used the Nazi hail sign as we played.
"I remember a family friend, who was also a veteran, tell me how wrong it was to be displaying the Nazi hail sign and told me he didn't want to see me playing with those boys ever again," he continued. "I always had a general knowledge about the war and read books about pilots and submarines, but it wasn't until around eighth grade that the same family member showed me pictures from the war."
When he was in ninth grade, Young said a family friend gave to him a belt from a German solider, with the words "God is with us," inscribed on it.
"I couldn't understand why they felt that God was with the Germans," said Young.
It was then that he read a book titled "The Long Walk," which was about prisoners in a concentration camp. Y
"I wrote a two page paper on the book and when my teacher read my paper, they wrote a three-page letter thanking me for writing the paper because it depicted some of the very same experiences his family members had at the time," he recalled.
After graduating from Aurora College in Illinois, Young spent several years in California teaching before joining the Department of Defense Dependent's school in 1972. Through this, he traveled to Africa, Morocco and Germany.
While in Germany, Young asked where the clergy were during the rise of the Nazi party in the early 1930s. As he came to learn, the Nazis would sit in churches and critique the sermons.
If any of them spoke out against the Nazi organization, they placed in concentration camps, where many died.
In 1974, both Young and his wife visited Auschwitz and Dachau. At the time Young read a book titled "They Thought They Were Free," by Milton Mayer.
The books premise is how Mayer went to a small town in Germany where he made friends with a former Nazi, and how the Nazi's influenced others to join their ranks.
In 1990 Young went to Japan to teach.
"In 1995 while driving to school I heard on the military's Far-east radio broadcast that it was the 50th anniversary of the Holocaust," he said. "I was teaching English and for extra credit I put the word Holocaust on the board and asked my students to write about it.
"I was shocked as to how many students didn't have any idea as to what the Holocaust was or it's significance."
It was then that Jewish Chaplain Seth Phillips suggested Young hold an essay contest. It is then that Young founded Days of Remembrance.
"The V.F.W. put up money for awards for the contest which went on for three years," said Young.
In 2002, Young moved back to the United States, settling in the Lewisburg area. There, he met David Jacobson, who now serves on the Days of Remembrance board of director.
Jacobson shared a story with Young about a Temple college professor who asked her students what they knew about World War II.
"What was shocking is that the students didn't know much about the war, and the ones who did were transfer students from a state that required them to learn about the Holocaust in high school," Young recalled.
In 2014, Young said he was thankful when then Gov. Tom Corbett signed into law Act 70, which mandates Holocaust studies in the public schools of Pennsylvania.
"I've been critical of students, but witnessing these kids and their essays, America is in good hands," Young said. "These kids have an understanding and appreciation of our veterans and their fight against Nazism."
He said Days of Remembrance is an opportunity to demonstrate a student's leadership and the ability to recognize false information, and propaganda, and it also makes them aware that they need to do some critical thinking and not be victimized by unchecked ignorance.
In writing an essay students will also gain valuable historical information.
"I think it's critical for students to be involved in their writing," Young said. "There are so many sources of information. We are connected worldwide. We have a better understanding of ourselves when we know what is, and has gone on in other countries."
Over the past years being involved with Days of Remembrance Young said he's met "some beautiful people, members of the business community, the military, the V.F.W. and also members of the religious community. That's been an enriching, enjoyable experience where I was in an educational role for Americas good."
He's also met some "extraordinary educators."
"Two stand out and deserve recognition, those being Mark Cox who teaches ninth-grade English honors at Shikellamy, and has had a high number of freshman entries year after year," Young said. "I also want to recognize Sophia Molesevich, high school English teacher at Line Mountain High School who has had two first-place winners."
The competition continues to be funded through the V.F.W. Although Young has retired from his involvement, the Days of Remembrance essay competition will continue.
