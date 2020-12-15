WATSONTOWN — Forty-two of the 60 Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff members to contract COVID-19 have recovered and returned to work, according to information posted Monday on the nursing center’s website.
According to the website, just one of the 97 residents to test positive for COVID-19 have recovered. Two test results are pending.
Steven D. Weiner, an attorney representing the nursing center, confirmed to The Standard-Journal on Tuesday, Dec. 8, that 15 residents of the center have passed away after contracting the virus.
In addition to the updates being posted on the nursing center’s website, area school districts are also regularly updating their COVID-19 statistics.
According to the Warrior Run School District’s COVID-19 dashboard, just one middle school staff member has been quarantined in the last 14 days.
As of Monday, the COVID-19 dashboard on the Milton Area School District’s website reported that one high school staff member and seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last 14 days. During that same time period, 41 high school students and five staff members have been quarantined.
