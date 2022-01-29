MILTON — When Shirley McPherrin joined the Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run in 1988, she became the first female club member.
Now a member of the club's board of directors, McPherrin said the club had to take a vote to admit her into the membership.
"It was not unanimous," she recalled. "They wanted an all men's group."
A Milton Area School District educator at the time, McPherrin joined the club as she was advisor for the school district's Key Club, which fell under the auspices of Kiwanis.
In its early days, McPherrin said Kiwanis was an all-men's organization. The club's membership has since evolved.
The Kiwanis Club of Milton/Warrior Run — which was originally the Kiwanis Club of Milton — is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
When the club was founded in 1947, it had 35 members, who were all men.
Today, McPherrin said the club has 38 members. Of those, 27 are women and 11 are men. The club focuses on efforts to benefit children.
"A lot of other clubs focus on fundraisers," McPherrin said. "Our club is focused on (volunteering)."
When the club was founded in 1947, McPherrin said the dues were $1 per month. Today, the dues are $10 per month.
The club members are a tight-knit group.
"Most of the people join and stay with it," McPherrin said. "It becomes part of your family. We have fun."
Karen Fry, a member of the club's board of directors, said there is no pressure to participate in club activities.
"I never feel an obligation," she said. "If something is going on, and I can't participate, I am sorry but I never feel I let anyone down."
Among the club's numerous activities, board member Jane Mertz has enjoyed being involved with the laundromat libraries program.
"Being a teacher, I realized how important it is to read to your children," she said.
Through the program, the club received a grant to place 20 to 25 books each in the waiting areas of three local laundromats.
The club has also supported area child care centers, including painting at one center and placing mulch in the playground area of another.
The list of community initiatives which club members have volunteered with is lengthy and includes: Mulching with Boy Scouts at Milton's Veterans Memorial Park; the Milton Model Train Museum; National Night Out; Breast Cancer Awareness Day; Kids Around the World; Panther Packs; Milton Public Library cleanup; and the Milton Beer Fest.
The club has organized a Daddy/Daughter Dance and Mother/Son Bingo.
Mertz noted that some club activities and volunteer opportunities have not occurred over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, she noted that the club will be resuming its Daddy/Daughter Dance when it can, as the event was popular.
Each fall, the club hosts a used book sale.
"We sell them for donations," Fry said. "That has become a large fundraiser. People are generous."
The club welcomes new members interested in volunteering with the committee. Those interested in joining the club can attend a meeting, held at 6:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month at the Watson Inn, Watsontown.
