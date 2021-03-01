MILTON — Over the past 14 days, six students in the Milton Area School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to information updated as of Monday, March 1, on the district's online COVID-19 dashboard. One additional student is presumed to have contracted the virus.
At the high school, the dashboard indicated three students have tested positive, with a fourth presumed to be positive for COVID-19. Two high school students are currently on quarantine.
At the middle school, one student has tested positive for the virus, with five on quarantine.
At the elementary level, two White Deer students have tested positive for COVID 19, while three are on quarantine. At Baugher elementary, six students are currently quarantined.
No staff members have tested positive over the past 14 days or have been on quarantine, according to the dashboard.
According to the Warrior Run School District's COVID-19 dashboard updated on its website, no students or staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been quarantined over the past 14 days.
