WILLIAMSPORT — A series of five classes exploring the heritage techniques of hand piecing, hand applique and hand quilting will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 17 and 24, and Oct. 1, 8 and 15, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Ricki Moler will be the instructor.
