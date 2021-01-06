LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) announced Wednesday that the 2021 Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival has been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was called difficult, but the LDP expected to return in 2022 with an "even better event."
However, the LDP noted it would collaborate with the Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) to present a Chocolate Tour. The event, typically held on the same weekend as the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival, would be adapted to current conditions.
The family-friendly and COVID-safe Chocolate Tour will be on Friday, Feb. 5 and Saturday, Feb. 6 in downtown Lewisburg. It will be outdoors and feature pre-packaged chocolates. As in previous years, tickets will be sold in advance and on the day of the event. Stops on the tour will include numerous spots downtown.
The Friday will also feature activities related to the Lewisburg in Lights project. On Saturday there will be a family friendly scavenger hunt. Local musicians and artists will also be performing on a specially crafted chocolate podcast.
Call Lynne Sobel Ragusea, LDP executive assistant, at 305-394-7511, or email lynne.ragusea@lewisburgpa.com or ellen.ruby@lewisburgpa.com for more information.
