WATSONTOWN — Gasps, tears, laughter and hugs were evident Tuesday afternoon at the former Santander Bank building in Watsontown as Sen. John Gordner (R-27) unveiled a $150,000 check he presented to members of the Watsontown Historical Association.
In July, the association closed on the purchase of the former bank building for approximately $120,000, from the Borough of Watsontown. Fundraising efforts have been ongoing to bank the money needed to purchase the facility and renovate it to become the association’s new headquarters.
Gordner and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) visited the building Tuesday for a tour. As it wrapped up, Gordner said he had a “small check” to present to the association to help with renovations to the building.
Gasps and tears rang out among members as soon as they saw the check, as they didn’t realize the legislators would be bringing that significant of a donation. Gordner said the funds were available through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED).
Prior to presenting the money, he and Schlegel-Culver spoke about the passion association members have for the project.
Diana Johnson, an association board member, said the organization hopes to relocate to its new building by the end of the year. Currently, the association rents a much smaller space at the corner of Main Street and East Brimmer Avenue. The association has been working for months to raise the funds necessary to purchase the building and establish its new headquarters.
Schlegel-Culver said she was inspired by the community enthusiasm for the project when she attended a spring fundraising gala.
She was surprised to learn the group raised the funds so quickly to purchase the building.
“It shows how committed this community is about this project,” Schlegel-Culver said.
She approached Gordner to see if they could find funds to contribute to the association’s efforts to renovate the building.
The building is believed to have been constructed between 1858 and 1868. The borough purchased it after the bank formally closed its doors in 2017. It has been vacant since.
Gordner was immediately impressed when Schlegel-Culver spoke to him about the passion association members have for the project.
“(Schlegel-Culver said) ‘we have a cool project in Watsontown, and we have go-getters that are going to get it done,’” Gordner reflected. “We’ve seen some areas that talk about things, and five years later they are still talking about it.”
In explaining the reasons behind the funding, he noted that several years ago Pennsylvania established the Semiquincentennial Commission to plan the nation’s 250th anniversary, in 2026. Gordner is a member of that commission.
“Some of us remember 1976, and the 200th anniversary,” Gordner said. “All across our nation, and state, communities large and small had some sort of part in the celebration.”
He expects the same to ring true in 2026, and said the commission is focused on making sure the anniversary is celebrated in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
“There will be places to go,” Gordner said, to the association members. “We hope people will travel, do staycations and travel.
“You are right there,” he continued. “You are getting ready for everything that will happen in 2026.”
He challenged the association members to make its headquarters into a museum that will be a showplace during the 250th anniversary celebration.
Gordner noted that the funds were available as Pennsylvania has a budget surplus this year.
Erica Frey, association vice president, said the state funding helps to validate the countless hours volunteers have put into the project.
“It’s like a huge appreciation for your hard work” she said. “They see what we see.”
Frey started the tour of the building in the former bank’s lobby area.
“This area, we envision being the old Watsontown, maybe up to the centennial,” she said, noting that artifacts from the era will be on display.
From there, Frey led the legislators into a former office area, where she said historic school memorabilia will be displayed.
An area where tellers worked will be dedicated to historical research stations. The facility will also feature a room for community gatherings, as well as a room dedicated to local music history.
As part of the tour, Frey took the legislators to an area that will be pay tribute to the history of locals who served in the military. In the room, she pointed to a large antique display case, donated by Country Cupboard when the Lewisburg-area business closed its doors earlier this year.
“We were going to purchase this,” Frey said, of the display case. “As we were leaving the parking lot, they said ‘this is a donation.’”
Prior to receiving the state contribution, Johnson said the association had raised approximately $136,000 for the project, including the funds it used to purchase the building. The association in February launched a campaign to raise $200,00 to purchase and renovate the facility.
