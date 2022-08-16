WATSONTOWN — Gasps, tears, laughter and hugs were evident Tuesday afternoon at the former Santander Bank building in Watsontown as Sen. John Gordner (R-27) unveiled a $150,000 check he presented to members of the Watsontown Historical Association.

In July, the association closed on the purchase of the former bank building for approximately $120,000, from the Borough of Watsontown. Fundraising efforts have been ongoing to bank the money needed to purchase the facility and renovate it to become the association’s new headquarters.

