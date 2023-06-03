Marriage licenses
• Cassandra Brungard, 25, of Delaware Township and Hunter Bohannon, 24, of Watsontown.
• Steven Rude, 34, of Sunbury and Kate Kistler, 31, of Sunbury.
• Johnny Cruz Jr., 52, of Shamokin and Susana Nieves, 48, of Shamokin.
• Clarissa Steinhart, 22, of Mount Carmel and Kiandra Thomas, 21, of Mount Carmel.
Deed transfers
• Thelma E. Lloyd and Gerald L. Lloyd Sr. to Aspen Holdings LLC, property in Milton, $1.
• John L. Aten Jr. to TI 1379 LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $204,000.
• Yordy Rental Income Only Protector Trust, Veris R. Yordy and Crystal L. Yordy to 2100 Main Street LLC, property in Delaware Township, $60,000.
• William A. Spencer Jr. and Deborah A. Spencer to Pennsylvania Conference Associationof Seventh Day Adventists Inc., property in Delaware Township, $650,000.
• Larry S. Bieber II to Jonathan Brownsberger and Angela Deitrick, property in Delaware Township, $40,000.
• Joseph Hrubos and Christina Hrubos to Jamie Nicole House McPhedran, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $325,000.
• Ann Marie Vezo and Robert J. Heiser Jr. to God is Great Transport LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Paul Autry and Lisa M. Autry to Kelly A. Dupnack, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Norbert A. Dromboski estate, Norbert A. Dombrowski and Kathleen McAdams administratrix to Umarova LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Michael A. Funt and Rachelle N. Funt to Michael A. Funt and Rachelle N. Funt, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Mark R. Noll and Melanie L. Noll to Sean Henz and Dana Henz, property in Shamokin, $5,000.
• George C. Richard and Christine H. Richard to Todd R. Gutekunst and Charlene L. Gutekunst, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Christopher T. Latshaw and Kimberly Latshaw to Kimberly Latshaw, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Joseph L. Pearson to Raquel Princess Teron, property in Mount Carmel, $5,400.
• Aaron D. Klock to Edgar Lower Jr. and Doreen Lower, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $97,500.
• John W. Turofski estate and Sandra Lee Turofski executrix to Sandra Lee Turofski, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Glanzair Propeties LLC to Colbin Andrew Bostian and William Ned Sterner, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Kenneth D. Hoover and Noma A. Hoover to Kenneth D. Hoover, Noma A. Hoover, Betty Jean Riener and Dale R. Hoover, properyt in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Cheryl Hill to Senior Spaces LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Gayle Wagner to James G. Wagner II and Scott C. Wagner, property in West Cameron Township, $1.
• Mary J. Polek to Sally A. Parsons and Susan P. Racilla, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Joann F. Hill, Thomas F. Hill and Ann Marie Voloshin to Jacob T. Bennett and Nicolette K. Bennett, property in Kulpmont, $35,000.
• Kevin J. Hilton, Jaclyn Hilton, Thomas M. Lynd and Carol Lynd to Brandon H. Smith and Andrea L. Smith, property in Riverside, $1.
• Raymond M. Snarski Jr. and Melissa Snarski to Raymond M. Snarski Jr., property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• PKS Property Solutions LLC to Alexander Lopez, property in Mount Carmel, $55,000.
• Brett N. Russell to Nhondi Azul Booker, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Karen A. Hollenbach and Robert E. Hollenbach to Leonard Defreece, property in Mount Carmel, $3,600.
• LBS Properties LLC to Brouse Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Gates Development LLC to Ryan E. Romig and Smanatha K. Romig, property in Point Township, $1.
• Leon T. Supsic and Beth L. Supsic to Brouse Ralty LLC, property in Shamokin, $1.
• James F. Boyer to Andrew W. Hart, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Debra L. Stienhart to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas trustee, Saxon Asset Securities Trust 2004 2 Mortgage Loan Asset Backed Notes, property in Coal Township, $1,946.33.
• Rachel M. Kurtz estate and Sandra K. Kurtz administratrix to Joseph W. Kurtz Jr. and Sandra K. Kurtz, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Sandra R. Heiser-Petrucci and James L. Petrucci to James and Sandra Petrucci Living Trust, Sandra R. Heiser-Petrucci and James L. Petrucci, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• George W. Rachua and Susan M. Rachua to Jacqueline Rachau, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jean P. Osokie estate, Kelly Angelo administrator and Scott Osokie administrator to Reify Capital LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $30,529.12.
• Joette Burgess to Douglas R. Diven and Christy E. Diven, property in Sunbury, $55,000.
• Higher Hope International Ministries to AHP Properties Inc., property in Sunbury, $1.
• Ryan Traynor and Maki Traynor to Edwin Gutierrez de Jesus, property in Shamokin, $29,000.
• George H. Renn and Betty L. Renn to Renn Trust and George H. Renn trustee, property in Jordan Township, $1.
• Scott Russell Kline and Tryphena Elaine Kline to Jeffrey A. Lebo and Jasmine F. Miller, property in Sunbury, $125,000.
