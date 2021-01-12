LEWISBURG — Numbers of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 crept higher over the weekend at one of the three federal prisons at Allenwood.
Bureau of Prisons figures released Monday for Allenwood Medium saw 13 additional inmate cases and two additional staff cases. The updated totals indicated 92 inmates and 25 staff members reported active cases of COVID-19.
Cases at Allenwood Low decreased to nine inmates while 12 staff members were still reporting active cases. One inmate and 17 staff at the United States Prison (USP) Allenwood reported active cases. USP Lewisburg reported 54 inmates and 23 staff among current active cases.
Senior living facilities in Union County also updated their figures Monday. Asbury Communities reported a total of 24 active resident cases at RiverWoods, down from before the weekend. A total of 84 residents were on quarantine or isolation with exposure, symptoms or pending tests.
There were 11 RiverWoods associates with active COVID-19 cases and seven associates quarantining, unchanged from before Friday.
Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries reported 26 active COVID-19 cases at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village and 25 self-quarantining staff cases. Both figures were up from last week and all were at the skilled nursing facility.
Guardian Healthcare reported six cumulative cases over a week at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont, no change from a previous report.
