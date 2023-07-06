DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently held their 2022 Annual Meeting at the Pine Barn Inn. In addition to celebrating highlights from the past year, including employee and volunteer milestones, the credit union shared newly elected board members and honored retiring President/CEO Bill Lavage.

Lavage and Steve Endress, Service 1st board chairperson, also introduced Mike Thomas, chief financial officer, as the credit union’s new president/CEO.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.