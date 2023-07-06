DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently held their 2022 Annual Meeting at the Pine Barn Inn. In addition to celebrating highlights from the past year, including employee and volunteer milestones, the credit union shared newly elected board members and honored retiring President/CEO Bill Lavage.
Lavage and Steve Endress, Service 1st board chairperson, also introduced Mike Thomas, chief financial officer, as the credit union’s new president/CEO.
Lavage announced in February that he will retire later this year, after leading the financial institution for 42 years.
Thomas will fully transition into his role as president/CEO in September 2023, following Lavage’s retirement.
Newly elected board members were announced and a number of volunteers and employees were honored for their years of service during the event.
The board includes: Tracy Shirk, vice chairperson; Eric Polczynski, director; Lori Wilson, director; Steven Endress, chairperson; David Cutright, treasurer; Deborah Petretich Templeton, secretary; Barbara Criswell, director; Kathy Linn, director; Greg Burke, director; and Mike Fleming, supervisory committee chair.
Service awards representing a combined 155 years of experience and dedication, were presented to volunteers and employees. Volunteers honored included: Eric Polczynski for 15 years of service and O. Fred Miller for 25 years of service.
Employees honored for five years of service included: Maryann Gonsalez, member service representative II, Lewisburg Office; Jack Pegg, Facilities and Maintenance specialist; and Tina Cupp, assistant marketing manager, Loyalsock Office.
Employees honored for 10 years of service included: Coleen Snover, vice president training and development; Matt Gardill, assistant vice president Mifflinburg Market; and Ed Moyer, assistant vice president Shamokin Dam and Sunbury Markets.
Employees honored for 15 years of service included: Chris Court, chief strategy and innovation officer and; Karen Wood, chief experience officer.
Employees honored for 20 years of service included: Jeffrey Balestrini, chief lending officer; and Mary Jo Martin, assistant vice president Williamsport Market.
