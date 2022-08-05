NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House will be celebrating Oxygen Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The day marks the annual celebration of Joseph Priestley’s discovery of oxygen in 1774.

The festivities will began at noon in the gardens, at 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland. Brehon Ordonic, landscape architect, will be available to answer questions about the gardens and the group’s future plans. In addition there will be some children’s activities related to the gardens.

