NORTHUMBERLAND — The Friends of Joseph Priestley House will be celebrating Oxygen Day from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. The day marks the annual celebration of Joseph Priestley’s discovery of oxygen in 1774.
The festivities will began at noon in the gardens, at 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland. Brehon Ordonic, landscape architect, will be available to answer questions about the gardens and the group’s future plans. In addition there will be some children’s activities related to the gardens.
The Priestley House will be open for free self-guided tours. The home includes a new exhibit on the friendship between Priestley and Ben Franklin. Docents dressed in historic costumes will be available in the rooms to answer any questions.
Ron Blatchley, acting as Dr. Joseph Priestley, will demonstrate various Priestley experiments in the Pond Building. Two sessions will be held, at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. While tickets are required, they are free and available in the Visitor’s Center.
Music will be provided by fiddler Beverley Conrad and light refreshments will be available.
FJPH have also received a local grant to purchase and distribute free science and history books to children. Each child attending the Oxygen Day Garden Party will receive one free book, including both fiction and nonfiction books on gardening, nature and science. In addition, each child will receive a free Joseph Priestley House bookmark with historic facts about Priestley and his many accomplishments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.