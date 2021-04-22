MILTON — Completing a rare spare has come with a nickname for pro bowler Anthony “The Ginger Assassin” Neuer of Lewisburg.
Neuer was given the handle by Rob Stone of Fox Sports after hitting a 7-10 split in a U.S. Open semifinal match in Reno, Nev. over a week ago. It was the first time in 30 years it had been done in a televised tournament.
“There is some strategy to it,” he said a week after the match. “But overall, you still have to get a little lucky. You give it your best shot to maximize your opportunities, but still there is never a guarantee.”
The shot is rare, Neuer explained, because scores in many matches are tight and competitive bowlers simply want to get one additional point out of a frame rather than none.
Neuer, 18, joined the Pro Bowlers Tour while a high school senior. He is officially in his first year as a pro and has some regional stops ahead. National tour stops will resume in July with more in August and the remainder of the year.
Neuer said he looked forward to being with fellow professionals.
“The guys take care of me very well,” he said. “(I) enjoy getting out there with them and traveling the country and bowling.”
Neuer said he basically grew up at Imperial Lanes, Milton, which has been owned by his dad Andrew Neuer virtually the entire time. Andrew was on the professional tour from 1988 to 1997, earning six top-five finishes and one tournament championship.
Alexis Neuer, Anthony’s older sister, is about to join the Professional Women’s Bowling Association tour.
Joining the tour required averaging 180 in league play, Alexis said, as well as buying a tour card. She noted certain events, such as championships, require qualifying by points.
Alexis, after a sterling career at Lewisburg Area High School and at Delaware State University, planned to join the women’s tour at an event in Minneapolis.
“I’m just hoping to adapt to the tour life well,” Alexis said. “Each step is something new, from high school to college and then from college to the tour is an even bigger step.”
Alexis, 22, recently underwent surgery on a toe, which had caused pain all through college. She was cleared for complete workouts again about two months ago.
Practice included foul line drills to strengthen the wrists and doing what she called “targeting.”
“Accuracy is the most important part of my game,” Alexis said. “I have a simpler game and mostly (do) drills, not really bowling for score ever.
Turning pro was the realization of a dream, Alexis added. She appreciated her dad, “little brother” and fiance for pushing her when she didn’t want to practice alone.
Alexis and Anthony have each found manufacturer sponsorship, respectively with 900 Global and Hammer Bowling.
