NORTHUMBERLAND — Within minutes from just about anywhere in central Pa. is the Shikellamy State Park, which in reality is two parks — the island and the overlook.
The 54-acre island, located on the Northumberland County side of the river, is great for just about anyone. It’s flat and the trails are paved, though there is plenty of opportunity to get off the beaten path and stroll in the grass or along the shoreline of the Susquehanna River. There’s no elevation and the opportunity to see squirrels and birds is there.
Across the river to the west is the overlook, a 78-acre section in Union County. Here, walkers/hikers and outdoor enthusiasts can escape into the woods for a brief respite, despite being just 350 feet above the river and major roadways that hustle and bustle below.
Much like its sister park, Milton State Park, the Shikellamy State Park offers a breather for everyone without having to travel very far from the more populated areas of the region. Each has wooded trails, picnic tables and awesome views of the Susquehanna and West Branch of the Susquehanna rivers. On a clear day, you can see the new bridge being constructed as part of the Central Valley Thruway Project.
The overlook has three trails — Deer Trail, Oak Ridge Trail and Dry Hollow Trail — that when combined make up over 1.5 miles with just a couple sections of climbing.
Located along County Line Road, just off Route 11 in Union County, across the river from Northumberland and Sunbury, the overlook features three parking areas from which to begin your walk/hike. Nothing on the trail is too difficult to tackle wearing athletic shoes or sneakers.
The fenceline features three vistas that overlook the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and views of Northumberland, the park at the island and Sunbury. If you enjoy vistas, but can’t handle hikes or long walks, two of these vistas are accessible just steps from the parking areas.
From these spots, you can glance north and see the newly constructed Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway bridge.
The southern-most vista is located following a short descent along the fenceline and is located along the bluffs. This is really the only area of the park that requires some skill and care when navigating to a spot for a photo or view, and the view is awesome.
Deer Trail continues west and you enter the wooded area of the park. There are some nice old trees in this section of the park, along with quite a few blowdowns. Flowers, birds and even deer frequent this area. It’s relatively flat before it heads down and back up before turning northwest.
Here is where Oak Ridge Trail meets Deer Trail. Stay on Deer Trail as it continues into the forest and rounds to the right before catching up with Dry Hollow Trail. Both of these trails come from your right as you walk along Deer Trail.
Stay on Deer Trail as you venture down into the hollow, cross a small bridge and venture back up the small hill. This area of evergreen forest is a good spot to catch deer grazing. Having seen hundreds of deer over my time in the forest, I’ve always marveled at how relatively tame the deer in the park are. Rarely does one dart off immediately upon catching sight or scent of a human. Instead, some will watch you from a distance, or at most, keep a safe distance if you happen to catch them on the trail ahead of you.
This section of Deer Trail continues a slight ascent until you exit the woods and catch sight of the fenceline again. Here you just walk along the fenceline, taking in the views of the river. As you approach the picnic areas, head back toward the woods and pick up Dry Hollow Trail south and west into the woods.
When you encounter Deer Trail again, take a left and backtrack a short bit before catching Oak Ridge Trail and the short walk up and out of the woods again.
The beauty of these trails is the ability to do them on your lunch break, over a weekend morning or after work on a nice day. You can combine the trails, take just the Deer Trail loop or create your own route, doubling up trails and adding distance. And it’s all close to home.
For more information on the Shikellamy State Park, visit https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks/FindAPark/ShikellamyStatePark/Pages/default.aspx.
