Northumberland County Sentences
• Michael Kish, 32, of Mount Carmel, six to 12 months in county jail, fines, fees and costs for six counts each of possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Austin Rothfuss, 27, of Muncy, three years’ probation with restrictive conditions, fines, fees and costs for DUI.
State Police At Selinsgrove PFA violation
MIDDLEBURG — A 31-year-old Middleburg man was arrested for allegedly sending text messages to a 29-year-old Sunbury woman in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
The incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 31 along East Main Street, Middleburg, Snyder County. Travis Smart was arrested, police noted.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Raymond Vasquez, 38, of Port Trevorton has been charged after allegedly striking a 31-year-old Selinsgrove man in the face.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 17 at South Susquehanna Trail and South Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A harassment case involving a 7-year-old Middleburg girl was reported.
The alleged incident occurred between 7 a.m. and 3:52 p.m. Feb. 16 along Southview Drive, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A 39-year-old McClure man has been charged after allegedly entering onto property he was not to be on and cutting down several trees.
Troopers said Bronson Stone was charged with trespassing and criminal mischief as the result of the incident, which involved walnut trees valued at $1,200.
Jeremy Woodling, 45, of Beaver Springs, was reported as the victim of the incident which occurred at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at 12547 Stage Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Larry Keister, 68, of Beaver springs, filed a report regarding a fraudulent unemployment claim.
The report was made at 1:17 p.m. Feb. 11 at 906 Center Ave., Spring Township, Snyder County. The information will be forwarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry for further investigation.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the alleged theft of a trailer.
A 1989 brown Sun State Mobile Homes trailer belonging to a 40-year-old Northumberland man was allegedly taken. The report was made at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 29 along Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft reported at 11:39 a.m. Feb. 17 along Nina Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Someone allegedly stole medication in a pill container from a 36-year-old Sunbury woman.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:07 p.m. Feb. 18 along Route 61 at Captain Bloom Road, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Nicholas A. Furca, 21, of Sunbury, was traveling west in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta which failed to slow and struck the rear of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS300 driven by David L. Troutman, 50, of Mifflinburg, according to police.
Both drivers were belted. Furca will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 3:17 p.m. Feb. 13 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
A 2004 Honda CRV driven by Helen Villavicencio-Davila, 52, of Walnutport, was traveling north when it swerved to miss a deer in the roadway, left the right side of the roadway, slid on snow-covered grass and struck train tracks, which caused disabling damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle, police reported. Davila and a passenger were belted.
Hit and run
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit-and-run crash reported at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 8 along Elysburg Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
A 2013 Dodge Caravan was traveling west when it went out of control, left the roadway and struck a guide rail, police reported. The unknown driver fled the scene, police added.
Burglary
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating an alleged burglary reported at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 15 along Mile Hill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Scattering rubbish
UPPER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP —A 19-year-old Pitman man and a 15-year-old Ashland boy were arrested after the two allegedly dumped multiple bags of trash on the property of a 79-year-old Klingerstown man.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 along Leck Bush Road, Upper Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.