MILTON — A drive-thru graduation will be held for the Milton Area High School Class of 2021, according to a letter posted this week on the district's website.
According to the letter, students were given two options to select from.
The option which was selected features allowing two vehicles per student to attend a drive-thru ceremony Friday, May 28, at the high school. Seniors were also offered the option of having an outdoor ceremony at Baugher Elementary School.
The outdoor ceremony would have allocated four tickets for each graduate. However, only two would've been able to be used if the ceremony was moved inside due to inclement weather.
"The majority of graduates selected... a drive-thru ceremony, and we will honor their voice," the letter said.
The drive-thru will start at 6 p.m. May 28.
"The graduation ceremony will wind through the school parking lot and culminate at the front of the school, with the graduate receiving his or her diploma," the letter explained. "All family and friends will be just a few feet away and able to join in the celebration."
Prior to the drive-thru, an online watch party will be held.
"Our secondary campus is buzzing as we begin preparations for the 2021 graduation ceremony," the letter said. "We look forward to this memorable occasion for you and your proud 2021 senior.
Families with questions about graduation should contact the high school office at 570-742-7614.
