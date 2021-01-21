WILLIAMSPORT — Eight Pennsylvania College of Technology students have passed the state Department of Agriculture’s Pennsylvania Pesticide Applicator Certification exam, administered in November at the Schneebeli Earth Science Center.
“This is something that many employers look for in a hire,” said Carl J. Bower, a horticulture instructor who incorporated the test into his Insects and Diseases of Ornamental Plants class during the Fall 2020 semester. “With this certification, these students will have a definite advantage over their competition in the job market.”
The Penn College students and the categories in which they successfully tested:
• Core exam and Category 6 (ornamentals and shade trees): Axel D. Cluck, of Orrtanna; Connor S. Komancheck, of Stevens; Sara L. Plankenhorn, of Williamsport; and Abby J. Ritchey, of Roaring Spring.
• Private application (agriculture-related spraying on privately held land): Sammy R. Held, of Winfield; Marilyn T. Hiller, of South Williamsport; and Quinn R. Loudy and Cyra E. Sterner, both of Williamsport.
