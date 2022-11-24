Elementary school receives coat donation

MILTON — Watsontown Trucking Company management recently delivered 15 boxes with 200 new coats for children to the James F. Baugher Elementary School in Milton.
Steve Patton, of Watsontown Trucking, was introduced in 2019 to the founder of Operation Warm, Dick Sanford, in Philadelphia, through a mutual friend. Operation Warm was looking for a new logistics partner and selected Patton for its order fulfillment in Central Pennsylvania
The Patton Logistics Group then partnered with Operation Warm and annually supports the distribution of new coats to schools in Milton, Williamsport and Sunbury, along with several elementary schools in Pulaski County, Va. This year, Patton sponsored the distribution of 600 coats in total.
Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in need. The organization partners with individuals, community organizations and corporations across North America to provide the items to those in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.