Elementary school receives coat donation

From left, Larry Randler of Baugher Elementary School, Chris Patton and Steve Patton unload a donation of new coats at the school.

 PROVIDED BY STEVE PATTON

MILTON — Watsontown Trucking Company management recently delivered 15 boxes with 200 new coats for children to the James F. Baugher Elementary School in Milton.

Steve Patton, of Watsontown Trucking, was introduced in 2019 to the founder of Operation Warm, Dick Sanford, in Philadelphia, through a mutual friend. Operation Warm was looking for a new logistics partner and selected Patton for its order fulfillment in Central Pennsylvania

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.