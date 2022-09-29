Doxies to dash at Oktoberfest

Wendi Zimmerman-Roush, co-organizer of the Doxie Dash, with her Dachshund Wrigley.

 Jim Diehl/The Standard-Journal

MIFFLINBURG — Both weiner dogs and beer taps will be running this weekend during the 17th annual Mifflinburg Oktoberfest. The event gets underway Friday, Sept. 30, in the Mifflinburg Community Park.

In prior years, the Mifflinburg Oktoberfest was held at the VFW grounds just west of the borough.

Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.