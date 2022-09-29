Doxies to dash at Oktoberfest

MIFFLINBURG — Both weiner dogs and beer taps will be running this weekend during the 17th annual Mifflinburg Oktoberfest. The event gets underway Friday, Sept. 30, in the Mifflinburg Community Park.
In prior years, the Mifflinburg Oktoberfest was held at the VFW grounds just west of the borough.
“The carnival grounds were not an option this year while it changed ownership,” said Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) Executive Director Heidi Criswell. “The positive side is that it should bring more foot traffic to our downtown businesses and allows the event to be in walking distance of most people in town.
“We are extremely grateful to the borough for their support of the move,” she continued. “They went out of their way to allow it to happen, even changing the ordinances in the park regarding alcohol.”
At 1 p.m. Friday Mayor David Cooney will ceremonially tap the traditional firkin to open up the annual event.
The festival features German Imported beer featuring Paulaner Oktoberfest, Spaten Lager, Hacker Pschorr Oktoberfest, Franziskaner Wheat, Spaten Oktoberfest, Rusty Rail Oktoberfest, and Alone in the Woods Black Lager.
For those who enjoy a glass of wine, local wineries including Shade Mountain Winery, and the Union Cellars Winery will be on hand.
Each year the MHRA has crafted a ceramic beer stein, for the special event. The limited ceramic collectible steins are handmade by Sunset Hill Stoneware. There are only 175 commemorative steins this year.
The festival will also feature live entertainment, including John Steven’s Doubleshot from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. Saturday’s entertainment includes the Schützengiggles Oompah Band from noon to 4 p.m. and the Little German Band from 5 to 9 p.m.
There will also be a keg tossing contest, mug lifting contest, and traditional German food available for purchase.
The event will be held from 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30 and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
The newest event being held as part of the festivities is the First Annual Doxie Dash, a fun dachshund race on Saturday morning.
Doxie Dash co-organizer Wendi Zimmerman-Roush said the event is being organized through the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club.
“They are so excited about hosting the first annual Doxie Dash during Octoberfest,” she said.
Zimmerman-Roush said open registration for the Doxie Dash will be held beginning at 10:30 a.m. Races begin at 11:30 a.m. Dogs entering the race must be dachshunds and have a current rabies certificate. Registration fees and proceeds will benefit Tri-County Obedience Dog Club’s Therapy Dog Program and its new Precious Paws Crisis Response Team.
Zimmerman-Roush said the success will really depend on who comes out to take part in the event. She said right now they have 16 members of the Tri-County Obedience Dog Club volunteering their time to help with the dash.
Zimmerman-Roush owns both a dachshund and a beagle.
“I think if you are a Doxie owner you know how silly they look when they start to run,” she said. “Seeing them run to their owners, at the other end of the race track, will be a sight to see.”
Zimmerman-Roush said there will be a veterinarian on hand to take care of any medical needs of the dogs who participate.
She also encourages dachshund owners to dress their pups up in costume if they so choose. Awards will be given to the first-, second- and third-place finishers.
Dogs will take part in a four-hound heat with the winners of each heat advancing to the next race. Zimmerman-Roush said it depends on how many participants they have this year as to how long the event will run.
The Tri-County Obedience Dog Club will also be holding a basket raffle during the Doxie Dash, with members donating items for the raffle. A photo area will be set up to get pictures of owners with their dogs.
Zimmerman-Roush said the organization has put a lot of work into the Doxie Dash. She said the MHRA asked her organization to make the Doxie Dash a yearly event.
“We want to build on it,” said Zimmerman-Roush.
