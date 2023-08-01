LEWISBURG — Work has been ongoing at a feverish pace to spruce up an historic property purchased in the spring by the Union County Historical Society.
Historical society board member Christine Sperling said groups of four or five people been working at the former Packwood House Museum, and its annex, to clean and renovate property.
Inside the annex, the smell of fresh paint and the removal of items has the rooms feeling more open and bigger.
“At this time the larger building bordering Market Street will take some time to prepare for having local historical pieces in place,” Sperling said, of the complex.
She said Mid-Penn Engineering completed a conditions study of the property in early April. It identified areas of concerns to meet certain codes for a public building, notably ADA requirements.
“We are going to approach the Degenstein Foundation for a grant to make the necessary ADA requirements,” Sperling said. “Currently bathrooms in both buildings are the most important immediate issue the buildings will require; as well as the recertification of the elevator in the main building and making ADA upgrades there.”
Sperling said the annex will be ready to be open to the public before the main building.
An open house is slated for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at the annex, located at 15 N. Water St.
According to Sperling, the Lewisburg Arts Council will be renting space for storage and is planning exhibits in the annex, due to the limited space the council has for exhibiting.
The society will be housing articles and artifacts from its Dale-Engle-Walker House on the second floor of the annex.
“We are so excited there is so much going on,” Sperling said. “I think this will be a real asset to our community. It’s satisfying to have this transition taking place in a way that the Packwood House will showcase art and history.
“We want this also to be a center for the history of Union County,” she continued. “We look forward to having distinct areas in the main building that will be set aside for each municipality in the county. And we plan on hosting contemporary exhibits as well. We want to keep things moving and changing at the museum with things seen in a historical context, so there will always be changes taking place.”
The historical society will operate a library in the library area located on the second floor of the main building.
With most museums, Sperling said there are requirements for heating and cooling, as well as controls for humidity. She said the current system may need to be replaced as it is more than 30 years old.
A garden area on the outside of the property which had been overgrown has been trimmed and weeded.
“There’s been a lot of work done here as it was very overgrown,” Sperling said. “The historical society board would like to create a space planted with native plants. Since the purchase of the building, workers have been busy weeding and cleaning up the garden area.”
Indoor and outdoor spaces on the property will be available for the public to rent for receptions, weddings or other events.
Earlier this year, when the property was put on the market by the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, former museum curator Rick Sauers said the main building is a log structure built in the 1790s. An interior wall of the log building remains uncovered inside the former museum.
The original log home changed hands over several years until it became known as the American House Hotel. Sauers said in 1860 a third floor was added to the hotel, which remained in operation until the 1880s.
Saurers said there originally was a carriage house to the rear of the building. When that was taken down, a new brick addition was added to the rear of the log structure.
After the hotel closed, Sauers said Edith Fetherston’s parents bought the building, which at the time had been a three-home apartment where Edith was born.
Following the death of her parents in 1936, Edith and her husband John purchased the 27-room building as a retirement home.
Upon John and Edith’s deaths in 1962 and 1972, respectively, the Fetherston Trust was formed, giving way to the home to be turned into a museum and opening to the public in 1976.
Anyone interested in helping with the renovations or upkeep may contact Sperling at 570-452-1937.
