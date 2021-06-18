MILTON — The lack of a quorum has led to the postponement of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit’s (CSIU) monthly board meeting.
Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, CSIU’s chief outreach officer, said a lack of a quorum led the postponement of the June meeting, which was to have been held Wednesday. The meeting is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in a virtual format.
Among the items up for consideration will be the approval of a 3% pay increase for CSIU senior leaders.
If approved, the meeting agenda lists the following pay increases: Dr. Molly Nied, assistant executive director/chief academic officer, from $143,000 to $147,290; Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, chief outreach officer, from $140,000 to $144,200; John Brenchley, chief innovation officer, from $177,967 to $183,306; Dr. Shileste Overton-Morris, chief programs officer, $140,000 to $144,200; and Brian Snyder, chief financial and operations officer, from $149,350 to $153,830.
Numerous other employment considerations are also on the agenda.
