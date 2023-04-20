UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s undergraduate students do not trust their university to take reports of sexual misconduct seriously — nor provide supportive accommodations, nor handle reports fairly — according to the results of a recently released universitywide survey.

According to University Park’s 2022 Sexual Misconduct Climate Survey, only 42.9% of female undergrads — and 24.6% of gender-diverse undergrads — believe Penn State would take a report of sexual misconduct seriously. That’s a significant drop from 2018, when 62.9% of female undergrads answered in the affirmative and from 2015, when 72.8% said the same.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

