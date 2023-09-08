TURBOTVILLE — On Friday, Sept. 15, the Warrior Run Hall of Fame Committee, in conjunction with Warrior Run School District, will be welcoming two new members to the district’s Hall of Fame. Kipton Hoffman and Dennis Derr II will be recognized at the home football game.

Marine Corps Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Dennis Derr is a 1999 Warrior Run High School graduate. Upon high school graduation, Derr enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He had an immediate impact as he graduated first overall in a boot camp class of 400 recruits. Being an honor graduate, he was meritoriously promoted to Lance Corporal.

