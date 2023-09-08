TURBOTVILLE — On Friday, Sept. 15, the Warrior Run Hall of Fame Committee, in conjunction with Warrior Run School District, will be welcoming two new members to the district’s Hall of Fame. Kipton Hoffman and Dennis Derr II will be recognized at the home football game.
Marine Corps Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Dennis Derr is a 1999 Warrior Run High School graduate. Upon high school graduation, Derr enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He had an immediate impact as he graduated first overall in a boot camp class of 400 recruits. Being an honor graduate, he was meritoriously promoted to Lance Corporal.
He also became a distinguished graduate of the Sergeants Course, and Infantry Squad Leaders Course, and an honor graduate of Marine Combat Instructor School. Derr served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps and had three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In battle, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” for heroism. He was also wounded and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Upon returning home, he was awarded combat “V’ for heroism, the nation’s fourth highest award for valor in combat.
Derr contributes now by doing community service work and by doing speaking events on leadership. He is a leadership development consultant. He and his wife of 17 years, Jennifer, currently live in West Grove. They have two sons, Dennis and Garrett.
Hoffman is a 1994 graduate of Warrior Run High School. Hewas an academic student and was involved in sports in high school, loved running, and participated in both cross country and track and field. Additionally, he participated in basketball, student council, choir and the Warrior Run musicals and served as a class officer.
He also attributes his love of science and encouragement to be a teacher to his chemistry and physics teacher, Terry Burns. After graduation from Warrior Run, Hoffman studied biology at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, graduating in 1999 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. After a long term substitute teaching position in a local school district, Hoffman began teaching biology at Warrior Run High School in 2001.
He served as the head coach for both the Warrior Run cross country team and the boys’ track and field team. He also has coached track at Bucknell University and became the head track and field coach at Lycoming College. Hoffman is an accomplished runner, having completed 25 marathons, including the New York City, Boston and Marine Corps Marathons, numerous 5 and 10k races, as well as four 100-mile ultramarathons, with a recent accomplishment of cutting five hours from his Eastern States 100 Ultramarathon time. Hoffman finished 66th out of 37,790 finishers at the New York City Marathon and 83rd out of 28,604 finishers at the Boston Marathon.
Hoffman is also the co-director of the annual JesVic 5k Race in Watsontown and has been in that role since its inception in 2007.
The Hall of Fame Banquet will be held prior to the football game at Defender Stadium on Friday, Sept. 15. Tickets for the event are on sale through Monday, Sept. 11.
For general or ticket information, call the high school office at 570-649-5166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.