Bucknell Poll: Most Americans believe economy worse than reports indicate
Barbara Wise/Bucknell University

LEWISBURG — Inflation jumped to another 40-year high in June as prices increased 9.1% from a year earlier, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained at 3.6% according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But a new Bucknell Institute for Public Policy (BIPP) national survey found that the majority of Americans believe those numbers underestimate both inflation and unemployment.

The Bucknell poll, conducted by YouGov America, surveyed 1,500 people between June 13 and 23. It found that 59% of respondents thought official statistics underestimate the inflation rate, including 77% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 41% of Democrats. What’s more, 58% of respondents also thought the official statistics underestimate the rate of unemployment, including 69% of Republicans, 60% of independents and 43% of Democrats.

