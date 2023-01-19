MILTON — No one escapes the rising costs associated with inflation, not even the Milton Regional Sewer Authority (MRSA).
“We’ve been impacted just like everyone else,” said Genie Bausinger, MRSA executive director. “Chemicals, fuel, delivery costs—everything has gone up.”
The MRSA is one of a number of Pennsylvania public utilities services facing rate increases across the state. Of the roughly 4,500 customers in the Milton area, the majority will see, or have already seen, an increase of $5 per month per equivalent dwelling unit (EDU).
If you’re wondering exactly what an equivalent dwelling unit is, you’re not alone.
“People have called asking what that means,” Bausinger explained. “Basically an EDU is a single family home.”
The $5 per month rate increase affects both residential customers and businesses.
“It’s the first rate increase since 2017,” Bausinger said. “It’s never an easy decision.”
In addition to Milton, wastewater plant customers in Delaware Township, Watsontown, Turbot Township, East Chillisquaque Township, and West Chillisquaque Township will also see the $5 per month increase.
Bausinger noted that Potts Grove residents will not be impacted by the Milton rate hike.
