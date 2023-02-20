University names vice president of Equity and Inclusive Excellence

Vernese Edhill-Walden

 Wade Duerkes

LEWISBURG — Following a nationwide search, Bucknell University has hired alumna Vernese Edghill-Walden — a member of the Class of 1987 — as its inaugural vice president of Equity and Inclusive Excellence.

Edghill-Walden is currently vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer at Northern Illinois University (NIU) in DeKalb, Ill., and will join Bucknell on July 31.

