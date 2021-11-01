LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) will be partnering with the Bucknell University Engineering Student Board to host a STEM Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the museum.
University students will provide hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities designed to excite and engage children and their families.
Activities will explore topics of earth and space science experiences, with connections to STEM created by NASA and the National Informal STEM Education Network.
The LCM’s STEM Day is free with general admission or membership and recommended for children ages 5 and up.
Contact the Lewisburg Children's Museum at lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com or 570-768-4914 for more information.
