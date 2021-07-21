Watsontown Police DUI
WATSONTOWN — A Milton man has been charged with DUI and promoting the solicitation of prostitution following an alleged incident at 10:54 p.m. July 19 along the 700 block of Ash Street in the borough.
Police responded to an alleged disturbance between a male and female and found Todd Lee Brown, 52, of Milton, to be intoxicated and engaged in a dispute with a female over the price of a sexual encounter.
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Michigan man was charged with DUI after he was allegedly found unresponsive in his vehicle.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 4:25 a.m. July 1 along Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. David Tooley, 53, of Holly, Mich., was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly changed the direct deposit account for the unemployment compensation of Angie Conard, 45, of New Columbia.
Troopers said $1,446 was taken from Conard. The alleged incident occurred at 9:56 a.m. July 14 along Foresman Circle, White Deer Township, Union County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly opened a fraudulent unemployment claim in the name of a 59-year-old Lewisburg woman.
The incident was reported at 3:29 p.m. July 19 along Judy Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Scott W. Keister, 54, of Milton, was charged with felony DUI alcohol or controlled substance and a drug paraphernalia misdemeanor after an investigation.
Troopers were called at 3:09 a.m. June 9 to 260 International Drive for a report of a male unresponsive in an SUV.
Keister, who declined field sobriety tests and a blood draw, was charged after allegedly exhibiting signs of impairment and discovery of what was believed to be a marijuana smoking device in a pocket.
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Ryan J. Darrup, 20, of Mifflinburg, was charged with felony burglary, felony criminal trespass and two misdemeanors after an investigation.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police were dispatched at 7:34 a.m. July 16 to 4723 Westbranch Highway a report of a burglary.
Darrup was charged after officers alleged he broke into a towing company at that address to remove evidence from an impounded vehicle which in a could have been incriminating in a separate case.
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Wendy K. Kranz, 49, of New Berlin, was charged with felony retail theft under ring and misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking after an investigation.
Troopers were dispatched at 2:08 p.m. July 5, to 6901 Westbranch Highway and interviewed a Weis Markets retail crime investigator.
Video surveillance supplied by the store purportedly showed Kranz failing to scan all the items in her cart at the self-checkout on 13 separate occasions.
• Jose A. Hernandez Torrento, 42, of Lewisburg, had first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol held for court. Summary allegations of vehicle registration suspended, driving without a license, careless driving, required signals, failure to stop at a red signal and driving while operator’s privilege is suspended or revoked were also held.
• Allegations of felony theft and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle filed against Wayne A. Steinke, 58, of Danville, were dismissed due to the death of the defendant.
• Meagan K. Hathaway, 21, of Lewisburg, was guilty of carry false identification (minor).
• Jesse C. Johnson, 50, of Allenwood, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two West Virginia men were extricated by medical personnel with suspected serious injuries and a driver also treated for a suspected serious injury following a one-vehicle crash at 11:15 p.m. July 17 along Route 11, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
James W. Lunsford, 40, of Beckley, W.Va., was traveling south in a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country when it left the roadway for unknown reasons, troopers reported. The vehicle then hit a road reflector post and rock embankment, then overturned and came to rest in the roadway, police noted. Lunsford was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Two passengers, Jason M. Goolsby, 41, of Beckley, and Kevin E. Green, 40, also of Beckley, were extricated and transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. No one was belted, according to police.
Alcohol is suspected to have been a prime factor in the crash and Lunsford will be charged, according to police.
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Girardville woman allegedly struck a 51-year-old Millerstown man in the fast with her fist, then fled the scene.
The alleged incident was reported at 9:47 a.m. July 20 along Route 35, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Beavertown woman was scammed out of $358 after taking a call from someone claiming to be from PPL.
The suspect obtained bank information over the phone to satisfy a claim of a past debt, troopers noted. The incident was reported at noon June 10 along Creek Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the debit card information of a 41-year-old Selinsgrove woman to order a grill from the Walmart website.
The purchase was halted by the victim, police noted.
The alleged incident was reported at 4:38 p.m. July 20 along Reservoir Hill Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
• M and D Ebersole Enterprises LLC, Michael L. Ebersole member, Donna M. Ebersole member, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Ralph L. Apuzzio, Donna M. Appuzio to Paul E. Bottiger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• James R. Laubach, Angie J. Laubach, Paige E. Dando to Austin K. Dando, property in Mifflinburg, $210,000.
• Union County to J.J. Powell Inc., property in Gregg Township, $450,000.
• Eric S. Wetzel, Ashley J. Wetzel to Patrick E. Wolfe, Sarah L. Wolfe, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Paul I. Martin, Kathryn V. Martin to Brandon Curry, April Curry, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Helen S. Snook estate, Helen Jean Snook estate, Megan S. Susko executor to Matthew E. Wagner, Kelly Jo Wagner, Gregory A. Wagner, property in West Buffalo Township, $245,000.
• Ivan J. Machamer Sr., Ivan J. Machamer to Michele S. Zaludek trustee, Machamer family irrevocable trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Clark M.E. Grenoble, Diane D. Baker to Clark M.E. Grenoble trustee, Diane D. Baker trustee, Clark M.E. Grenoble and Diane D. Baker primary residence protector trust, Clark M.E. Grenoble primary residence protector trust. Diane D. Baker primary residence protector trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Daniel J. Umbel, Erica A. Umbel to Tyson J. Reiff, Amber L. Reiff, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bernard H. Halvorsen executor, Frances Almeda Halvorsen estate, Bernard H. Halvorsen Jr. trustee, Karin L. Lilley, Robert H. Lilley to Bernard H. Halvorsen Jr., property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Brenda L. Housner to Gavin K. Hack Meckley, Mikala S. Blackwell, property Union Township, $1.
• Rhonda R. Miller, Jennifer L. Clarke to Jennifer Christine Thomson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Thomas Earl Mowry II, Emily E. Mowry to Usman A. Bajwa, Maryam U. Bajwa, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• James S. Stryker, Jayme L. Stryker to Andrew David Voneida, Laura Joyce Williams, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Helen S. Snook estate, Megan S. Susko executor to Joshua L. Grill, Jessica E. Grill, property in West Buffalo Township/Mifflinburg, $310,000.
• Joan M. Wagner to Timothy W. Wagner, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Lester R. Brubaker, Jane C. Brubaker to Lester R. Brubaker, Jane C. Brubaker, Dirk Brubaker trustee, Teresa Wolfe trustee, Brubaker irrevocable residential and income asset protector trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Megan S. Susko executor, Helen S. Snook estate, Helen Jean Snook estate to David M. Stoltzfus, Loretta J. Stoltzfus, property in West Buffalo Township, $295,000.
• Richard A. Burrows, Kelly S. Burrows to Elaine J. Waldron, Cody W. Stauder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• William D. Brittain by agent, Michele Brittain agent, Michele Brittain to Joseph Francis Hommel, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Ashok J. Bharuch to Patrick T. Konitzer, Stephanie A. Wise, property in New Berlin, $725,000.
• Mustapha Daquadi, Nadia Boutaoui to John D. Moran III, property in East Buffalo Township, $927,500.
• Stephen M. Bolinsky, Dannielle P. Ford, Dannielle P. Bolinsky to Rylan A. Bennett, Valerie A. Bennett, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Lester T. Miller, Toni L. Miller to Timothy G. Burns, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Amos S. Glick, Fannie K. Glick to Daniel S. Glick, Lizzie B. Glick, property in Gregg Township, $900,000.
• David E. Reiff, Irene N. Reiff to Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Snyder, Tina M. Snyder to Terry L. Snyder, Cynthia L. Snyder, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kashif Tufail, Sarwat Aftab to Birju Patel, Neeti A. Patel, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Eric J. Ludwig, Raffaelina Ferrara to Jon Allocca, Megan Adams, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• David F. Getkin, Cheryl L. Getkin to Brant R. Sample, Mallory L. Sample, property in Kelly Township, $1.
