MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch confirmed Tuesday he would seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing two people in July.
Piecuch said the defense representing Christopher T. Fernanders, 56, of Paxinos, has 90 days to file pretrial motions. A date for the start of a trial could not yet be set.
The initial filing alleged that on the evening of July 10 in the parking lot of Bufffalo Wild Wings, Fernanders shot and killed Heather S. Campbell, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, of Mifflinburg.
A restaurant patron shot an injured Fernanders using a legally carried handgun.
Fernanders, denied bail, waived formal arraignment Tuesday in Snyder County Court. The charges were acknowledged and an initial plea of not guilty plea was entered.
Charges included two counts of first degree murder.
Felony possession of a prohibited firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license were also acknowledged.
Misdemeanor counts alleging Fernanders stalked one of the victims and contempt for an order or agreement were also waived. Court papers indicated Fernanders was represented by Edward J. Rymsza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.