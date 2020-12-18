LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough crews planned to shift from plowing to hauling snow away on Friday morning.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, said crews would start hauling snowfall to an area near ball fields off St. Anthony Street on the schedule typically used for street cleaning.
“Their job is nowhere near over,” Lowthert said. “They are going to be working very early, like 1 a.m. Saturday, clearing Market Street as well as some of the parking lots.”
Lowthert said vehicles would be towed if they were in the way. Information would be posted on the borough website.
However, Lowthert said crews were well-prepared for the most significant early snowfall in memory.
“The crew came in (Wednesday) morning at 7 a.m. and made sure all the equipment was ready to go, that we had enough anti-skid material and road material ready to go,” Lowthert said. “They were here all night, all (Wednesday) evening and all day (Thursday).”
The borough did not declare a snow emergency.
Lowthert consulted with Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Beattie. They concluded the borough was well-staffed and stocked with supplies and there was no need for such a declaration.
Lowthert said crews continued to clear snow from roads, alleys, borough owned sidewalks and parks through Thursday evening.
