MILTON — The GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently for its October meeting at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton.
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) presented a brief history of “Women’s Suffrage." She also gave an update on current governmental events and issues in our state.
She touched on the impact of COVID-19 on restaurants and businesses, and the broadband expansion to accommodate remote areas.
Reports were presented from the GFWC PA North Central District Meeting attended by three members via ZOOM, Head Start project, Thanksgiving baskets, state president’s project “Vision Impairment Awareness," and pecan, nut and candy sale.
The next general membership meeting will be held Nov. 30.
For more information, contact Dotti at 570-850-3822.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.