HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday confirmed that between Saturday, July 17 and Monday, July 19, there were 996 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,216,763.
There are 260 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 50 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to drop.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 9–15 stood at 1.7%.
Between Friday, July 16 and Sunday, July 18, there were nine new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 27,795 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since March 2020.
Cases by county:
• Lycoming County, 10,025 cases, 298 deaths
• Montour, 1,837 cases, 67 deaths
• Northumberland, 8,795 cases, 364 deaths
• Snyder, 2,833 cases, 86 deaths
• Union County, 4,659 cases, 89 deaths
