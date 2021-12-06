Hospital sets support
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its December support group schedule.
The following support groups will be held:
• Empty Arms, 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
Hospital sets screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its December screening schedule.
The following will be held:
• Comprehensive Blood Screen, 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. For an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Skin Cancer Screen, 1 to 4 this afternoon, and 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 17, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. To schedule an appointment, call 570-768-3200.
• Blood Pressure Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon today at the Sunbury YMCA, includes a blood sugar screening; 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at The Miller Center, includes a blood sugar screening; and 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at the Mifflinburg YMCA.
Narcan distribution set
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will be holding drive-through Narcan distribution events from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
These events are for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need.
For more information, call 570-768-3200.
Hospital announces December classes
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has announced its schedule of December classes.
The following will be held:
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• Prenatal Breastfeeding, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at The Miller Center.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class, 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at The Miller Center.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class, 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at The Miller Center.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED Skills Check Class, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at The Miller Center.
• Senior Strong: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at The Miller Center. The topic will be Strengthen Your Mind with the Library.”
• Safe Sitters, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at The Miller Center. For children age 11 and up.
To register for classes and pay fees, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screening can identify heart disease risk
DANVILLE — Geisinger researchers recently discovered that genomic screening can help identify patients who are at risk for heart disease associated with the build-up of abnormal proteins in the organs and tissues.
The condition, transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), can be hereditary and lead other diseases or conditions, including cardiomyopathy, a common precursor to heart failure. Researchers hypothesized that a known cause of ATTR, variation of the transthyretin (TTR) gene, could identify disease-causing variants and the discovery of undiagnosed disease.
New treatments for ATTR have improved survival rates, but diagnosis based on symptoms remained challenging.
However, data from the MyCode Community Health Initiative analyzed the DNA of participants. It led to the discovery of 157 patients who carried a known disease-causing TTR variant among the 134,753 patients studied. Related heart-disease diagnoses, including cardiomyopathy and heart failure, were significantly more likely in those age 60 and older, but only two of the 157 patients identified already had a clinical diagnosis of amyloidosis.
Visit www.geisinger.org/precision-health/mycode for more information about the MyCode Community Health Initiative.
