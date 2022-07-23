MILTON — In the aftermath of a fire that broke out at the Milton American Legion earlier this month, first responders to the scene were honored Friday afternoon at the Legion post for their quick action to minimize damage to the building.
Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, Northumberland County Commissioner Kym Best and Milton Mayor Tom Aber joined Commander Denise Ulmer and other officers of the Legion in thanking the firefighters who responded to the emergency call.
"Having been a firefighter/EMT myself, I understand what they go through. It's an ungrateful job sometimes ... they are stronger than you think, not just physical but mentally," Ulmer said. "What more can you say about these guys? They're great, and yet they're your everyday neighbor. They're fathers, they're mothers and they're there to work for their community."
Ulmer showed Casey the room damaged by the blaze as he met and spoke with members of the multiple fire departments that had been on scene.
"Let me just say thanks to you guys. It's a great testament to the work that you do. I know you volunteers do it every day, every week, every month, every year. Some do it for decades, but you're not thanked enough and you're not appreciated enough, so we're grateful for that," said Casey. "I just hope we can stay in touch and figure out ways to be helpful, because we want to see it up and running again."
The fire, which started the morning of July 10, began as a brush fire and ignited nearby wood and mulch, before spreading around a window and though a crawl space below the Legion's dining room area floor. Members of the Milton Fire Department arrived on scene at 401 N. Front St. shortly after the blaze was reported around 8 a.m.
Joined by firefighters from Lewisburg, the Warrior Run area, Mifflinburg, and White Deer, Turbot and Point townships, they were able to extinguish the flames before they could involve any other parts of the structure.
In addition to the fire damage to the floor, Legion Commander Denise Ulmer said the building also sustained smoke damage throughout, which has led to its temporary closure as the post works to cleanup the damage with the help of volunteers.
Ulmer put out a call for volunteers soon after the fire and received an immense outpouring of support and donations from the surrounding community, who continue to rally behind the Legion in its time of need.
"They're there for us and that's a good feeling. You know you're not just doing it for nothing, somebody is paying attention and they do care. That's what makes it all worth while because we're one group," Ulmer said of the support. "We don't have to wait for something bad to get together and make something happen, and that's what we've all got to get back to."
Ulmer said that the Legion plans to hold an open house once cleanup and repairs are fully completed. Club manager Mae Seeley added that a celebratory dinner would also be held for the firefighters once the kitchen is back up and running.
"It might not be a month, it might not be a year, but we're on a roll now and we're going to come back better than ever," said Ulmer.
