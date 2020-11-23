MIDDLEBURG — Access to Snyder County government buildings was limited Monday in the midst of rising coronavirus numbers.
Commissioner Chair Joe Kantz said the restrictions would be similar to those put in place in the earlier months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The move was made out of "an abundance of caution" in view of the apparent spread of the virus in the region.
Appointments will be taken for individuals with needs to be met in county buildings. Snyder County office staff will be on site and be doing their work via phone, email and regular mail.
Snyder County Court of Common Pleas and other court proceedings will continue as scheduled with existing precautions in place. Kantz requested that attendance be limited only to people essential to the proceedings.
The county asked all residents to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
