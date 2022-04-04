LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Festival, 9:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30 will start at the Lewisburg Post Office with a flag-raising by Boy Scout Troop 538.
The 2022 Celebration of the Arts will feature 100 artist booths along Market Street from Front Street to Seventh Street. Close to 20% of the artists are new to the juried show.
Three food courts will be available, including a “mini” court on North Third Street. Offerings of artisanal food vendors, including beer, wine and baked good, will be interspersed along Market Street.
Entertainment begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Post Office with the Lewisburg High School Jazz Band followed at noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m. with dance performances from three different local studios.
"Interactive Alley," North Third Street, will feature a caricaturist, face painting, balloon art and other features. From 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Air Weaver Balloons will offer free balloon creations. Caricatures and elaborate face painting will be available from Chip and Madison Mock. Ashburn's Animals petting zoo will be set up in the Cole's Hardware parking area.
Festival shuttle bus service will be running from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from the County Cupboard parking area to four stops downtown. A protected "valet" bicycle parking area at the Mifflinburg Bank and Trust along Market Street will also be avaialble.
Evangelical Community Hospital has sponsored “blue loo” comfort facilities, equipped with restrooms as well as hand sanitizer dispensers place in convenient corners throughout downtown. In addition, hand-washing stations will be available at all food courts.
Gold level sponsors include Susquehanna River Valley Visitors’ Bureau (shuttle), Evangelical Community Hospital (comfort stations and security), Bucknell University (workshops) and the Borough of Lewisburg (sanitation and safety).
Silver level sponsors include M and T Bank, Meixell-Diehl Agency, Susquehanna Community Bank (Lewisburg) and The Wealth Factory.
Visit LewisburgArtsCouncil.com, Facebook and Instagram or email info@lewisburgartscouncil.com for more information. Volunteers may email volunteer@lewisburgartscouncil.com.
