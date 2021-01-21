LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A Montour County woman is hoping the region will shower her husband with cards as he celebrates a milestone birthday.
Antoinette Nikodemski is asking the community at large to surprise her husband Joe Nikodemski by sending cards to celebrate his 90th birthday on Friday, Jan. 29.
Joe grew up in Coatsville and served as a sergeant during the Korean War.
According to Antoinette, he served from 1952 through 1954, and was a member of the Fifth Division, 17th Regiment. While in Korea, he was a stationed north of the 38th parallel.
Following his time in the service, Joe worked as a plant manager for Strick Corporation in Montour County. Later, he worked for Brodart in Lycoming County.
“We will be married 44 years in September,” Antoinette said. “We met in Williamsport. My girlfriends and I went out one night to Holiday Inn. We met him and his family. I ended up with him.
“I wasn’t really looking for anyone at the time,” she continued. “God brought us together.”
Recently, the couple endured one of their toughest battles as Joe was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Antoinette said both she and daughter Celestial fell ill. They tested negative for COVID-19. However, Joe soon fell ill as well.
He was tested for COVID-19, with the family being told it would be three days until his results came in.
“He was getting progressively worse,” Antoinette recounted. “He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t eat, he couldn’t drink.”
Joe was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment. As his test result came back positive for COVID-19, Antoinette was not permitted to visit her husband in the hospital.
She understood why she wasn’t allowed in. However, she broke down out of fear for her husband’s condition while driving home from the hospital.
“All the way home, I was bawling ‘dear Jesus, please help him,’” Antoinette recalled.
The next morning, she received a call from the hospital telling her that her husband was doing OK.
“That night, I actually heard from Joe,” Antoinette said. “I said ‘are you doing OK?’ He said ‘yes, yes, they’re taking really good care of me.’ He said ‘Antoinette, I’m going to be OK.’”
He was released from the hospital three days later. He remains on oxygen as he continues to recover from the virus.
“He still has no strength,” Antoinette said. “He’s eating, his mind is good.”
She hopes her husband’s recovery is an inspiration to others that a diagnosis of COVID-19 is not a death sentence.
“We really pray earnestly,” Antoinette said. “That’s one thing we really believe in with all of our hearts... (Joe) said ‘Antoinette, I prayed so hard (while hospitalized) that God would bring me home to my family.’”
From his time in the service to battling COVID, Antoinette said her husband has always been “a fighter.”
While he was serving in Korea, Joe vowed to always lend a helping hand to others if he made it home safely.
“That’s the way Joe has always been,” Antoinette said. “He’s always been a doer and a helper... He’s always been an encourager to other people.”
She said it will mean “a great deal” to her husband to be surprised with cards for his 90th birthday. Due to having heart surgeries and then contracting COVID-19, Joe has largely been homebound for the past two years.
“I know this is going to touch him deeply,” she said, of receiving cards.
The Nikodemskis attend Christ Wesleyan Church, of Milton.
Joe and Antoinette have two daughters, Erica and Celestial, and one son-in-law, Rob. He also has a son, Jeff.
The family also includes four grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Cards can be sent to Joe Nikodemski, 304 Jackson Road, Danville, PA 17821.
